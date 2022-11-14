How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players Published 8:40 am Monday, November 14, 2022

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in the 21st-ranked Green Wave’s 38-31 loss to No. 17 Central Florida.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center in a 17-7 loss to Delta State in the Tigers’ season finale.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had two total tackles, including one-half tackle for loss, in a 40-0 victory over Union. Reinhardt won the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship and qualified for the NAIA playoffs.

• Bluefield University defensive lineman Jehari Riley (Vicksburg High) had two solo tackles in a 42-8 win over Kentucky Christian University.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had one pass breakup against Kentucky Christian, and returned one kickoff for 30 yards.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught two passes for 20 yards in a 45-19 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) went 3-for-4 on PATs, missed one field goal, and had one touchback on four kickoffs in a 27-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught three passes for 23 yards, and had one rushing attempt for 3 yards, in the loss to Southern. Rankin also had one solo tackle.

• Alcorn State defensive back D’Marious Hicks (Port Gibson) assisted on one tackle in a 17-14 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had one solo tackle in a 41-7 loss to Texas Southern.