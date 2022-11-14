Mayson Shealy receives Warren Alumni Chapter Scholarship Published 4:50 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Among those recognized was Mayson Shealy of Vicksburg, who was the recipient of the Warren Alumni Chapter Scholarship. With him was Reggie Harris of Vicksburg.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the fall 2023 academic year 2023-2024, is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.