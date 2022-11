MHSAA, MAIS football playoff schedule: Nov. 17-19 Published 3:23 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

MHSAA Playoffs

All games Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Second round

Starkville (9-3) at Clinton (7-4)

Madison Central (8-3) at Tupelo (12-0)

Warren Central (10-1) at Brandon (10-1)

Oak Grove (10-2) at Ocean Springs (11-0)

Class 5A

Second round

Neshoba Central (8-3) at West Point (9-2)

Callaway (9-2) at Vicksburg (9-2)

Vancleave (8-3) at Gautier (9-2)

West Jones (8-3) at Picayune (12-0)

Class 4A

Third round

Itawamba AHS (12-0) at Houston (11-1)

Louisville (11-1) at Caledonia (6-6)

Quitman (6-5) at Mendenhall (11-1)

Poplarville (11-1) at Stone (8-2)

Class 3A

Kossuth (10-2) at Noxubee County (8-4)

Winona (10-1) at Amory (12-1)

Wesson (7-5) at Raleigh (11-1)

Magee (8-4) at Hazlehurst (11-1)

Class 2A

Eupora (10-2) at Northside (9-2)

Choctaw County (6-5) at Charleston (9-3)

Scott Central (10-2) at Philadelphia (7-5)

Lake (7-5) at Velma Jackson (7-4)

Class 1A

Second round

Simmons (10-1) at Biggersville (11-0)

South Delta (9-3) at McEvans (11-1)

Taylorsville (8-4) at Hamilton (12-0)

West Lowndes (8-3) at Bay Springs (11-1)

MAIS Playoffs

Championship schedule

Nov. 17 – At Jackson Academy

Class 2A – Tallulah Academy vs. Tunica Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 4A – Tri-County vs. Greenville-St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 – At Jackson Academy

Class 1A – Lee Academy (Ark.) vs. DeSoto School, 11 a.m.

Class 3A – Canton Academy vs. Central Holmes, 3 p.m.

Class 5A – Oak Forest vs. Simpson Academy, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 – At Mississippi College

Class 6A – Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. Jackson Prep, 6 p.m.