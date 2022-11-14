Mississippi baker with Vicksburg ties to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge Published 9:24 am Monday, November 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi cookie baker with local ties will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Vicksburgers might remember Beth Hennington from her days as a marketing representative for The Vicksburg Post, but she’s made a sweet career change in the years since.

Hennington, of Madison, operates a specialty cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies.

Hennington recently announced on social media that she was selected to compete in the annual Christmas cookie battle.

“Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is to compete on the Christmas Cookie Challenge on @foodnetwork … Y’all, I must have been real good this year! Am I dreaming?!?” she wrote on social media. “Santa has granted my wish and I couldn’t be more excited, anxious, nervous and just down right giddy…”

Hennington and other bakers will compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the title of Christmas Cookie Champion.

The show airs at 7 p.m. central on Sunday, Nov. 20 on the Food Network.