Sanchez, Parson named Hinds CC honors Foundation scholarship recipients Published 4:45 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Among those being recognized were Sophia Sanchez of Vicksburg, who received the Joe Loviza scholarship, and Louis Parson, who received the John and Mabel Loviza Family Scholarship. With them were Kathleen Loviza Miles; Myrtle Loviza Alvarado; Glenda Loviza and Joe Loviza, all of Vicksburg.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the fall 2023 academic year 2023-2024, is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.