Tristan Wilbanks receives Hinds CC Margie & Fred Oakes Endowed Scholarship

Published 4:37 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Among those being recognized was Tristan Wilbanks of Vicksburg, middle, who received the Margie & Fred Oakes Endowed Scholarship. With him were, left, Bettye and Donald Oakes, both of Vicksburg. (Photo Submitted)

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Among those being recognized was Tristan Wilbanks of Vicksburg, who received the Margie & Fred Oakes Endowed Scholarship, presented by Bettye and Donald Oakes, both of Vicksburg.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the fall 2023 academic year 2023-2024, is Feb. 15, 2023.

For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.

