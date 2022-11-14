VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Danielle Warnock volunteers to make positive impacts Published 4:00 am Monday, November 14, 2022

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week volunteers at the Vicksburg YMCA, Danielle Warnock. Warnock is married to Brad Warnock and a mother of two children, Wes and Mary Bradley. She works at Crawford Street United Methodist Church as the Director of Communications/Children and Family Ministry.

Where do you volunteer?

I volunteer at the YMCA in Vickburg. My biggest volunteer job right now is at the YMCA Christian Values Conference (CVC) in North Carolina. Also, I volunteer for the teen fusion workout classes. Other volunteer events I have helped with are the Buddy Basketball program, PeeWee Cheerleaders Clinics, Warner Tully Camps, Run Thru History and Biddy Basketball. Honestly, just anything and everything Phillip asks me to do.

How long have you been volunteering?

I have been volunteering with the YMCA since my early 20s, just about right out of college and when I moved back to Vicksburg.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

Some of my favorite memories came from the summers Phillip and I ran Warner Tully. It was extremely satisfying to watch the impact we were making and the hard work that was put into those camps for the kids and to be able to give them a fun experience. Also, I have some great memories volunteering at CVC and having the opportunity to be a part of those kids’ lives. It is amazing to be able to experience the growth these kids go through both spiritually and personally at CVC. Being able to help benefit these kids and being a positive impact on that child or teen’s life is satisfying to me and it is why I keep doing it.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Just do it. You may start off thinking you don’t have time or energy, but it’s a similar mindset to just going to exercise. Once you start volunteering, you begin to see the impact you are making based on your time, energy and talents you are giving it. Volunteering happens in so many ways like getting to work on the front lines or the behind-the-scenes. When it comes to volunteering, every little thing matters and I feel so blessed to be able to share my time and energy with others. Don’t do it for the praise but for the impact and that is what I strive for.

What are your main tasks while putting these events together?

When I first went to CVC, I started out as the trip director which helps handle the paperwork, do the behind-the-scenes work, manage the group and be able to take care of the kids or help reassure the parents when needed. Now, I help facilitate my family group with Phillip as a family leader at CVC. For the teen fusion workout class, I help teach teenagers how to work out. So we will do HITT workouts, Bootcamp workouts, and core/strength training. This class is usually later in the day, like 7:30 p.m., and twice a week.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

There is something to do for everyone when they visit the YMCA. It is a place where any person at any age can grow spiritually, emotionally and physically. Also, some other things I have learned from my time volunteering are how to manage my time and to always have a plan B.

Any additional comments?

Join our teen fusion workouts after the holidays at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.