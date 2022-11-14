Williams, Purvis receive Hinds CC Cooper Industries Endowed Scholarship Published 4:49 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

1 of 2

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Among those being recognized were Devon Purvis and Hunter Williams of Vicksburg, who received the Cooper Industries Endowed Scholarship. With him, pictured from left to right, were Andrea Janoush of Madison, Sherry Bellmon of Brandon and Victor Parker of Brandon.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the fall 2023 academic year 2023-2024, is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.