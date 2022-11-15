Alcorn State announces traffic plan, parking policies for JSU game Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

LORMAN — With a sellout crowd expected in the stands and thousands more tailgating outside, Alcorn State University officials encouraged fans to arrive early to the campus in Lorman for Saturday’s football game against Jackson State.

Kickoff for the game is at 2 p.m., but the campus will open for parking at 4 a.m. and the ticket windows at 7 a.m.

Tailgaters can arrive even earlier. RVs can begin arriving at noon on Thursday, and tailgaters can start setting up at noon on Friday.

All tailgaters must be on campus by 8 a.m. Saturday, and must present and display a valid tailgate pass prior to setting up. All tailgating equipment must be removed by midnight Saturday.

General parking passes will be available on the day of game, but fans are encouraged to purchase those online before arriving on campus. The cost of a parking pass is $20 in advance or $30 on game day.

Visitors approaching the campus who wish to use the General Event Parking Lot should veer right at the fork on to the Highway 552 Bypass to access the new Special Event Parking Facility. When designated parking areas are full, fans will be re-routed to other parking areas located throughout the campus.

For more information on Alcorn’s traffic plan for Saturday’s game, or to purchase tickets and parking passes, visit alcornsports.com or email ejjones@alcorn.edu for more information on tickets and/or parking.