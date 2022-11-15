Carolyn E. Harris Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Mrs. Carolyn E. Harris passed away at her home on November 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Triumphant Baptist Church with Reverend Dexter Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Friday at the church from noon until the hour of the service.