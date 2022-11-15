David L. Brown

Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mr. David L. Brown passed away on November 13, 2022, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center at the age of 59.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Kemp Burley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

