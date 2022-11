Jimmy Smith Jr. Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

A public viewing for Jimmy Smith Jr. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, 306 Depot St. Utica, Miss. Than a Celebration of Life on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, 11 a.m. at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home. Sunrise on Nov. 18, 1999, and sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He is the son of Jimmy Smith Sr. and Markeetha Wilson.