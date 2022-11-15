Old Post Files Nov. 12, 1922-2022 Published 11:30 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Dr. and Mrs. George W. Crock leave for Pennsylvania. • Robert J. Portwood is here from Shreveport, La. • Betty Compson and Tom Moore appear at the Alamo Theater in “Over the Border.” • Mrs. Ike Knox is entertaining her sister, Mrs. Tyler.

90 years ago: 1932

Leonard Hintson dies. • Harry Kenning, national field representative of the American Red Cross, speaks at a PTA meeting here. • Joseph Giglio gives a dance at the Knights of Columbus Home.

80 years ago: 1942

Delegates begin arriving here for the Mississippi Methodist Conference. • Wallace Lamb of New Orleans, veteran riverboat pilot, dies here. • Mrs. Thomas Sparks is a patient at Vicksburg Hospital.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gorgan announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Beth, on Nov. 16. • Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Parker announce the birth of a son, Cody, on Nov. 16. • D.C. Parker dies.

60 years ago: 1962

Sister Mary Clare O’Brien dies at the Convent here. • Mr. and Mrs. William Oliver return from a visit with relatives in Norfolk, Va. • Mrs. Ella Shepherd passes away. • Elvis Presley stars in “Girls, Girls, Girls” at the Strand Theater.

50 years ago: 1972

Mrs. Mae Walker, mother of Mrs. Jerry Savelle of Vicksburg, dies at Henrietta, Okla. • Miss Esther Leppich undergoes major surgery at the Vicksburg Hospital. • Robert “Bob” Clifton King Sr., 78, dies at Mercy Hospital after a long illness.

40 years ago: 1982

Three members of a Utica family — Charlie C. Womack, 38; Tracy Gay Womack, 6; and Katie Womack, age 3 — die in a single vehicle accident near Valley Park. • The Vicksburg City Schools’ Teacher of the Year, Gennie Temple, enters the Mississippi Teacher of the Year competition.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg stands to lose 477 jobs and more than $17 million in local payrolls under the nationwide U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shakeup announced in Washington. • The Isle of Capri Casino says it will move a boat here in May.

20 years ago: 2002

The City of Vicksburg continues an effort to keep $617,555 in cash found in a fuel tank and seized by Vickburg Police during an Interstate 20 traffic stop.

10 years ago: 2012

Vicksburg Convention Center officials estimate about 800 people, including 300 veterans, attended a special program Monday at the center honoring the area’s veterans. • Three people accused in the 2009 slaying of a Cary woman and her 3-year-old daughter were in jail this morning. • Barge traffic on the Mississippi River could ground to another halt in December if obstructions in the river between St. Louis and Cairo, Ill. are not removed, two industry groups contend.