Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrested for stabbing, 16-year-old shot Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a woman for a stabbing incident on Friday. The department also received reports of a juvenile gunshot victim, domestic violence and multiple thefts between Friday and Monday.

Woman arrested for stabbing on Bodley Street

Officers responded to a residence on Bodley Street for a reported assault on Friday at 4:40 p.m.

They found a 35-year-old black female suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Her assailant, Latars Pam, 35, of Vicksburg was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Pam appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday where she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $30,000 bond.

Generator, computer and tools stolen from Matthews Auto Parts

Officers responded to Matthews Auto Parts at 4404 Highway 61 South in reference to a Business Burglary On Friday at 6:52 a.m.

The complainant reported someone entered the business by breaking a glass door. Damage to the glass door was valued at $350. The stolen items include a Hewlett-Packard Computer, a 1,200-watt Champions generator, a Matabo cutting tool, and a Redmaxx weed trimmer.

The total value of the stolen items is approximately $1,945. The case is currently under investigation.

AR pistol stolen in armed robbery

Officers were dispatched to the area of Alcorn Drive for a reported armed robbery on Friday at 2:45 p.m.

The victim stated a male subject with whom he was riding pointed a handgun at him and stole an AR pistol with a 60-round magazine attached.

The case is currently under investigation.

Man attacked with cup in domestic incident

Officers responded to an address in the 300 block of Alfred Drive in reference to a disturbance call on Saturday at 8:36 p.m.

The officers learned the victim had been struck above his right eye by a cup, causing a gash to his forehead. The suspect was not on the scene when the officers arrived.

The case is currently under investigation.

16-year-old shot twice

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Bowman Street on Monday at 7:46 p.m.

The officers found a 16-year-old male had been shot in the hand and thigh. The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

The case is currently under investigation.