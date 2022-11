Jerry C. Myers Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Jerry C. Myers, 70, passed away Sunday November 13, 2022 in Rolling Fork surrounded by family.

He was the son of Sidney Curtis Myers and Betty Ann (Davis) Myers. He was a United States Army Veteran. He loved his country. He loved God and his family. He was a welder. He was a free spirit. He loved traveling and fishing. He loved the Mississippi River and Mississippi’s history.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kay Lajuan Deere. He is survived by his sisters MJ Myers of Vicksburg, Ms; Priscilla Delgado (JJ Delgado) of Wharton, Tx; Vickie Myers of Cypress,Tx; Tammy Myers of Vicksburg, Ms; Robin Marsh (Tommy Marsh) of Bastrop, La; his daughter Michelle Myers Peterson and two grandchildren of Sierra Blanca,Tx; Sidney Myers and wife Wendy Myers of San Marco,Tx. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16 at Bethany Primitive Church Cemetery (Shiloh) in Yazoo County.

Pallbearers were Tommy Marsh, James Brown, Raymond Smart and Shannon Davis.