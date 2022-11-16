PCA’s Selby wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 11:29 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Lawson Selby has helped Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team to a good start, and its fans helped him reel in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

Selby, a senior forward, received 324 of 985 votes in an online poll by The Post’s readers for the weekly award.

Vicksburg High football player Travis Stewart was second, with 267 votes. St. Aloysius basketball player Falyn Lusby was third with 232 votes, and Tallulah Academy football player Dee Morgan fourth with 162.

Selby, a senior forward, totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a season-opening 71-47 victory over Sharkey-Issaquena Academy on Nov. 8. Selby made 5 of 9 shots from the field, including one 3-pointer, and also had one steal.

Selby also had eight points and eight rebounds in a 63-40 victory vs. Discovery Christian on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Lawson and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.