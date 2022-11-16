PHOTO: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Vicksburg

Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By John Surratt

City of Vicksburg employees were spotted using a power lift Wednesday morning as they worked to fasten a lighted Christmas tree on a Washington Street light pole as part of the city’s preparations for the Christmas season.

(Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

