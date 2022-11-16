Prep basketball roundup: PCA and Vicksburg sweep opponents; WC splits with Port Gibson Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Tiara Sims averaged nearly 30 points per game last season, and is picking up right where she left off in this one.

Sims topped the 30-point mark for the second game in a row, dropping in 30 on 13-for-20 shooting, to lead Porter’s Chapel Academy’s girls’ basketball team to a 60-17 rout of Discovery Christian on Tuesday.

Sims also had nine steals as PCA improved its record to 2-0. Sims also scored 31 points in a season-opening win vs. Sharkey-Issaquena last week.

Sims scored 21 of her 30 points against Discovery in the first half, as the Lady Eagles took a 35-10 lead at halftime.

Sophie Masterson made three 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Hannah Henderson also scored 11 points, to go along with 10 rebounds.

Anjel Walton chipped in six points, five steals and three assists as well.

Brianna Marino led Discovery Christian with 11 points.

PCA will play at Cathedral on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Warren Central 60, Port Gibson 56

Ta’Mya Sims, Kayleigh Karel and Zion Harvey scored 15 points apiece, and Warren Central (4-2) held off a late charge by Port Gibson (1-3) to hang on for a win Tuesday.

Jae’la Smith also scored eight points for the Lady Vikes.

Warren Central led by 16 points in the fourth quarter, but Port Gibson outscored the Lady Vikes 24-12 in the final period. Ger’kiya Flowers had 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers.

Sa’Mya Thomas added 16 points and Rekiyah Washington scored 14 for Port Gibson.

Warren Central plays at Raymond on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vicksburg 66, Jackson Academy 32

Layla Carter scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter, and Na Coleburg had 12 of her 15 in the fourth to help the Vicksburg Missy Gators (6-1) defeat Jackson Academy.

Carter and Colenburg were among four Vicksburg players to score in double figures. Kierra James scored 16 points and Janiah Caples had 14. Jelisa Tyler also had six points.

Vicksburg won its sixth game in a row. It will play Brandon at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Boys

Porter’s Chapel 63, Discovery Christian 40

Ty Mack and Noah Porter scored 18 points apiece to lead Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ team to an easy win over Discovery Christian.

Porter scored 11 points in the first quarter to stake PCA to a 21-7 lead and it rolled from there. He also finished with three steals and three assists. Mack had seven rebounds and three steals.

Lawson Selby added eight points and eight rebounds for PCA (2-0), and Chase Hearn scored six points.

Gyle Keighley led Discovery Christian with 15 points.

Port Gibson 54, Warren Central 53

Kameron Brown scored 17 points and Darrel Hedrick scored 10 as Port Gibson held off Warren Central in the boys’ half of their basketball doubleheader Tuesday.

Lazaveon Sylvester led Warren Central (2-3) with 22 points, Gaylon Turner had 14, and Padre Gray seven.

Vicksburg 61, Jackson Academy 50

Vicksburg High broke open a tight game by outscoring Jackson Academy 16-2 in the fourth quarter, and went on to win its fifth game in a row.

Vicksburg (5-0) has outscored its last two opponents 51-11 in the fourth quarter. It trailed Jackson Academy 48-45 entering the fourth quarter Tuesday.

Malik Franklin led the Gators with 19 points, Davian Williams scored 14, and Jalen Banks had 10.

Josh Holman led Jackson Academy with 16 points, and Kam Beverly scored 14.