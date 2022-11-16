Robert Calvin Bell Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Mr. Robert Calvin Bell passed away on November 12, 2022, at Promise Hospital of Vicksburg.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Joseph Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Omega Ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 4 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.