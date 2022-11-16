Runoff declared for District 1 Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee seat

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren County election officials count absentee ballots on Nov. 8 following Election Day proceedings. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

The Warren County Election Commission released the official general election results for the Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees seats for Districts 1 and 5 on Wednesday afternoon, after completing the tally of late absentee ballots.

The District 1 seat was between three candidates, none of whom received more than 50 percent of the votes. This means that a runoff election will be held between the two front runners, Bryan Pratt and Kevin “Shane” Quimby.

Pratt received 1,412 votes, Quimby received 935 and Bill Jeffers had 481 votes.

The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In District 5, Joseph Loviza received the most votes with 1,638, beating opponent Orlon Derrick Smith, who received 1,335 votes.

