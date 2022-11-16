Terrye Marie Lacy Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Mrs. Terrye Marie Lacy passed away on November 13, 2022, at Merit Health River Region. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Casey D. Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.