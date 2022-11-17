Old Post Files Nov. 16, 1922-2022 Published 12:31 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

100 years ago: 1922

Field’s Minstrels are “peppy and pretty with fun aplenty” says the Vicksburg Evening Post. • Winfield Shannon makes a vocational talk at the Kiwanis Club. • Dr. L.J. Gilbert and Jim Herbert win the billiard tournament at the Pastime Pool Room.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. Harry Hachen and children arrive from Elmhurst to visit Rabbi Kory. • Dr. and Mrs. Preston Herring are visiting in Ennis, La. • Charles Engle, attorney from Natchez, is in the city attending federal court.

80 years ago: 1942

Mr. and Mrs. Frank O’Neal return from New Orleans. • Charles Franck is promoted to the rank of first lieutenant at Fort Meade, Md. • Miss Leila Lum dies. • Mrs. Noel Amis and Mrs. Curil Packham of Los Angeles are here visiting relatives.

70 years ago: 1952

The first concrete is poured for the new Westinghouse plant south of town. • Gene Autry stars in “Beyond the Purple Hills” at the Strand Theater.

60 years ago: 1962

Services are held for S.M. Travis. • Thomas Brabston, former resident, dies in Birmingham, Ala. • Mr. and Mrs. James Andrews Jr. announce the birth of a son, Kris, on Nov. 19. • Frances Ann Hardin and Tommy Scates are married. • Mr. and Mrs. Sylvain Klaus announce the birth of a daughter, Stacy, on Nov. 3.

50 years ago: 1972

Mrs. Louise Montgomery Williamson, 84, dies at Vicksburg Convalescent Home. • Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Easley have as their weekend guest Mrs. Easley’s mother, hazel Craig of Indianola. • Mr. and Mrs. David C. Hossley announce the birth of a son, Reginald Lee, on Nov. 19. • The South Vicksburg Greenies play Laurel in the Red Carpet Bowl.

40 years ago: 1982

Entertainer Bob Matthews begins a crusade to locate a grand piano to play in The Four Seasons restaurant here. • Gov. Winter sends a personal appeal to the Mayor and Alderman of Vicksburg to defer the implementation of a demolition permit for the Old Jewish Temple, 1209 Cherry St. • Mr. and Mrs. Patrick G. Tucker announce the birth of a daughter, Christina Isabel, on Nov. 18.

30 years ago: 1992

Colonial Shopping Center may be made into a juvenile detention center. • Mattie Kelly Brooks dies. • Robin Allen and Anthony Moore announce the birth of a daughter, Burnetta Charmaine, on Nov. 14. • The Attic Gallery schedules its holiday show.

20 years ago: 2002

Comedian Scot Wickmann performs for Vicksburg Jaycees. A blaze destroys the home of Edna and L.J. Lyons on Hullum Road. • Taylor Jackson celebrates his sixth birthday.

10 years ago: 2012

The NRoute Transportation Commission is operating at a handicap as it works to improve the city bus system’s financial picture. • Three Vicksburg business people will fill slots on the Main Street Board of Directors, board members were told Thursday. • Vicksburg High’s Breanna Foy had 10 points and hit a game-tying layup late in the fourth quarter of Vicksburg’s 72-69 overtime victory.