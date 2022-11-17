Robert Earl (Bob) Berry Published 3:27 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Robert Earl (Bob) Berry, 39, recently passed away at his home in Montgomery, Alabama. He was born in Vicksburg, MS, on October 21, 1983, to Sandra Weems Berry and Thomas Earl Berry Jr.

A natural athlete and graduate of Vicksburg High School and Baton Rouge Community College, Bob was an Eagle Scout and a lifelong member of Hawkins United Methodist Church in Vicksburg. He had a special gift with animals and an incredible knack for working with his hands, and over the course of his life, remodeled and built several homes and vehicles, including his beloved 1978 Jeep CJ-5. Bob was a fisherman, a music lover, and most of all, a great stay-at-home dad who loved spending time with his children, Emerson and Laurel.

Friends will remember Bob as compassionate, calm in a crisis, a friend who would give anyone the shirt off of his back, and someone who always stood up for a friend in need. Bob’s family will remember his subtle sense of humor, his generous nature, and his love of his children, with whom he had many an adventure camping, Jeeping, or enjoying a day at their grandmother’s farm.

Bob is survived by his children, Emerson and Laurel; his mother, Sandy; father, Tommy (Julie); siblings, Brandi (Arnold), Ben (Jeannie), Dan (Annie), Kristofer, and Lindsay (Matt); and his nieces and nephews, (Caitlan, Bryson, Steele, Charlotte, Agnes, Ruthie, Frances, Grace, James, Silas, and Indy).

Visitation will be held at Hawkins United Methodist Church in Vicksburg, MS, on Tuesday, November 22, from 11 a.m. to noon. The memorial service will follow at Hawkins UMC. All are welcome to join the family after the service at their home, Crosscreek Farms, 111 Danawood Lane, Vicksburg, MS.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society, 6600 U.S. Hwy 61 South, Vicksburg, MS 39180.