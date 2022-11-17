Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation receives $17,600 MAC grant Published 9:54 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) of Vicksburg has been awarded a $17,600 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC).

This grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. It will be used to continue the mission of the SCHF and bring exceptional events and quality programming to the community through artistic excellence. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“We are pleased to provide support to arts organizations throughout the state who inspire and serve their communities every day,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “These funds will help organizations continue to create innovative exhibitions, performances, and programming for millions of people to enjoy throughout the next year.”

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, a non-profit organization, is committed to preserving the history and architecture of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center while providing all citizens with the opportunity to experience cultural, educational and artistic programs. Among the numerous activities scheduled throughout the year, these funds are vital in supporting the River Kids free after-school art program, a variety of concerts, workshops, lectures, exhibits and the many other events and programs that are instrumental in growing the awareness of the arts to the Vicksburg community and surrounding areas.

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than 2 million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations and promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.