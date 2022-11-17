VICKSBURG 200: Logo finalists announced, community voting open Published 3:01 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

The bicentennial planning has opened voting for the Vicksburg 200 official logo.

Residents are encouraged to vote for their favorite design here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/j3W2Ytb/Vicksburg200LogoContest

Voting opened on Nov. 15 and will close on Nov. 30. Plans are to announce the official logo at the Vicksburg Partnership Annual Meeting in late January. According to committee member Anne Elizabeth Buys, the committee received approximately 15 submissions and narrowed it down to three finalists, from which the community is encouraged to select.

“In order to have the celebration that’s going to be worthy of a bicentennial, you have to start early,” Buys said. “This logo contest is an amazing start to that process because it’s getting people engaged and involved and excited about the celebration.”

Vicksburg was incorporated on Jan. 29, 1825, and the logo contest is part of the lead into Vicksburg’s Bicentennial Celebration to commemorate the city’s 200th birthday. The Vicksburg 200 Committee announced its first opportunity for community involvement in the design of the commemoration logo at the Aug. 10 press conference. Artists submitted designs that had to include the word Vicksburg, the word Mississippi, and the number 200 and/or the word Bicentennial.

The Vicksburg 200 Committee is an organization of city officials and business and civic leaders planning the bicentennial commemoration of Vicksburg’s formation in 1825. Activities being planned prior to and throughout 2025 feature community engagement, education and entertainment as well as events designed to attract tourists and other visitors to Vicksburg.

The group intends to work with area teachers to develop educational opportunities that highlight Vicksburg’s rich history and raise awareness of the city’s diverse background. They will create a schedule of art, performance and culinary events to entertain residents and visitors while spotlighting the tremendous talent found in Vicksburg. The committee also hopes to inspire civic projects by community groups, churches and youth groups that will improve Vicksburg for locals and guests. Anyone wanting to contribute ideas or volunteer to organize activities for the bicentennial commemoration can send an email to Vicksburg200@gmail.com.