Vicksburg Champions program presenting ‘Salsa for the Soul’ Published 12:57 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

A Latin beat will float through downtown Vicksburg on Friday when Champions for Health, the city of Vicksburg’s health awareness program will host “Salsa for the Soul” from 6 to 8 p.m. at Key City, 1311 Washington St.

Cynthia Skinner with Champions said the Latin theme was selected because “it basically has been documented that Salsa music is good for anxiety and mental stress.”

And while the goal is to get Warren County’s Hispanic community involved in Champions’ wellness programs, Skinner said the program is for everyone. The program will feature Salsa music played by a Latin DJ and programs on wellness and health.

Formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Champions program is funded by a $3 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health.

In the past, the program has held health fairs and other programs emphasizing wellness, immunization and other health-related services.