Warren Central bowling team earns first win of season Published 8:21 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

James McKenna and Jasmine Parker both posted personal-best scores Thursday to lead Warren Central’s bowling team to a match victory over Terry.

Warren Central swept the six boys’ matches and split 3-3 in the girls’ matches.

McKenna rolled a three-game total of 349 that was a personal-best on the boys’ side. Avery Green was also over 100 in all three games to lead the Vikings with a score of 384. Bryson Fischer also went over 300 pins, with a total of 366.

For the girls, Parker rolled a total of 354 across three games, Tatum Watts had a score of 303, Anna Kate Davis rolled a 273 and Gracie Davis was at 264.

Warren Central won its first match in four outings this season. It will play again Nov. 29 at Meridian.