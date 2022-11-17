Warren County Land Records Nov. 7 to Nov. 14 Published 1:22 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Nov. 7 to Nov. 14.

Warranty Deeds

*Mernevie (Mitchell) Williams to Leigh Anne Adams and Robert Goodson, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Peggy Steen Polley to Eric Nelson Adcock and Sarah Ayn Summerford, Part of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*William Dalton and Debra (Deborah) Pinkston to Waymond A. Brown III, Lot 45, Hamilton Heights No. 3.

*Deborah Buckley, Arvenia Mobley, Arvon A. Prentiss Jr., Yvonne Williams Prentiss, Kevin Prentiss to Romas M. Turner and Meldetress K. Turner, Part of Section 15, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*GP Landco LLC to Christopher Russell Davis and Amanda Renee Davis, Part of Southeast of ¼ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Winston Glenn Davis to Kelly Jean Keefe, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Barbara Emerson, Jon Ellis, Anne Huskey and Danny E. Ellis to James Coleman Retherford and Stefanie S. Retherford, Part of Lot 21, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*GP Landco LLC to Carey Daniel Price and Amanda Rose Price, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*David McDonald and Jeanie McDonald to Greene Estates LLC, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Paula Hairston to Kyle Robinson, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 1, Magnolia Plantation.

*Presley S. Hearn to JB Whit Properties Llc, Block 7, Lot 5, Katieville.

*Katherine Emily Brutsche Moores to Daytron L. Hinkle, Lot 153, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

*Mary Cesare White to Bradley Kapellas and Shelby Hoyt, Lot 23, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel.

*Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Lot 10, Lake Park Estates No. 8.

*Maynord Land Company LLC to Michael Jasper Titone and Debbie Lynn Titone, Lot 13, The Pony Farm Subdivision Part 2.

Deeds of Trust

*Robert Goodson to Leigh Anne Adams and Trustmark National Bank, Part of South ½ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Eric Nelson Adcock and Sarah Ayn Summerford to Cornerstone Home Lending, Part of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Kelly Keefe to Ally Capital Corp, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*John Brabston Cook Jr. and Brenda B. Cook to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Northeast ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Jockiea T. Bell to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 70, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Waymond A. Brown III to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 45, Hamilton Heights No. 3.

*Bryan A. Pratt and Vickie S. Pratt to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 20 Choctaw District, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Michael Jasper Titone and Deborah L. Titone to Cadence, Lot 13, The Pony Farm Subdivision Part 2.

*Christopher Russell Davis and Amanda Renee Davis to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Jabs Enterprises LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Jabs Enterprises LLC to Delta, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Larry Louis Lambiotte Jr. and Stacey G. Lambiotte to Delta Bank, Lot 22, Turning Leaf Subdivision Lots 1 to 33 and 55.

*Helen Howard to Delta Bank, Lot 82, Oak Park No. 1.

*J.B. Whit Properties LLC to Delta Bank, Block 7, Lot 5, Katieville.

*Jesse S. Wilbanks and Rebecca S. Wilbanks to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 48, Openwood Plantation No. 2.

*Ashton Greene to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Greene Estates LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Herman Anthony Hearn and Melissa Lee Hearn to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Daytron L. Hinkle to Origin Bank, Lot 153, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

*Bradley Kapellas to Shelby Hoyt to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 23, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel.

*Kaleel Jabour and Carmen Jabour to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 21, 22 and Part of Lot 20, Eastvillage Subdivision Phase 1.

*Carey Daniel Price and Amanda Rose Price to Southern AGCredit ACA, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*James Coleman Retherford and Stefanie S. Retherford to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 21, Broadmoor Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*Torin Nailor, 35, Mississippi, to Kyla Marie Reed, 31, Mississippi.

*Ray Charles Powers, 26, Mississippi, to Colby Shanise Jean, 29, Mississippi.

*Austin Dean Hanna, 26, Jackson, Miss., to Britney Elaine Feazell, 25, Alexandria, La.

*Russell Eugene Surrena, 40, Mississippi, to Lakeisa Mai Antoine, 44, Louisiana.

*Curtis, 25, Mississippi, to Carter, 22, Texas.