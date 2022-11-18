Little D. “Lil Chick” Petties, Jr. Published 4:50 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Mr. Little D. “Lil Chick” Petties, Jr. passed away on November 17, 2022 at the age of 62.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Earl Cosey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1pm until 6pm with family present from 5pm-6pm.