Mississippi Department of Archives and History gets National Park Service grant Published 5:08 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received a $136,740 National Park Service Battlefield Land Acquisition to preserve 3.06 acres at Chickasaw Bayou, according to information from the National Park Service.

The Battle of Chickasaw Bayou was fought on Dec. 26-29 in 1862, about 2 miles from Vicksburg in northern Warren County near the Kings community.