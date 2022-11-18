OUR OPINION: Do your part for Vicksburg’s Bicentennial Published 4:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Vicksburg is broaching a once-in-a-lifetime celebration as the River City marks its 200th year, and those who call it home are invited to participate in the planning process.

The ballot for our official Vicksburg 200 logo opened on Tuesday with three fine contenders. We don’t know about you, but we’d love to see any one of them on a t-shirt, magazine page, coffee mug or the like.

While the bicentennial won’t officially be here for another two years, Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce Corporate Programs Director Anne Elizabeth Buys hit the nail on the head when she said, “It’s never too early to start planning.”

This bicentennial celebration is an opportunity to celebrate not just for ourselves, but for visitors to our fine city, and showcase all the things that make it the rich cultural center it is.

From its antebellum ties, to the Civil War, to the Blues music born just outside its gates in the Delta and the continued industrial strength that is the Mississippi River, we have so much to offer and it is exciting to see this unfold.

The Vicksburg 200 Committee, comprised of community leaders and movers and shakers, isn’t going to achieve the celebration of a lifetime without support from the community. We all need to do our part, whether it’s something as small as voting on a logo or whether you participate in one of the volunteer roles the committee has open.

The group intends to work with area teachers to develop educational opportunities that highlight Vicksburg’s rich history and raise awareness of the city’s diverse background. The committee also hopes to inspire civic projects by community groups, churches and youth groups that will improve Vicksburg for locals and guests. Anyone wanting to contribute ideas or volunteer to organize activities for the bicentennial commemoration can send an email to Vicksburg200@gmail.com.

As we face this momentous occasion, let’s take a trip a little further into the future. Imagine telling your grandchildren about the role you played in Vicksburg’s 200th birthday. It’s an opportunity many people will never get to have, but it’s one we should all embrace.