Friday, November 18, 2022

Vicksburg High defensive lineman Demarcus Johnson was named the MHSAA Region 2-5A Defensive Player of the Year. He has 68 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and eight sacks this season.

Vicksburg will play Callaway in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available through GoFan.co.