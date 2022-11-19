Warren Central earns soccer sweep of Vicksburg

Published 7:38 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central soccer player Birame Ndiaye scored three goals in a 7-0 win against Vicksburg High on Saturday.

Some of the best days for Warren Central’s soccer teams, and some of Vicksburg’s worst, seem to come when they play each other.

Birame Ndiaye totaled three goals, and three other players scored as well, as Warren Central routed Vicksburg 7-0 in the boys’ half of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Jonah Artman had two goals and an assist for the Vikings (3-5), who outshot Vicksburg 13-0. Luke Bond and Jessie Hallberg had one goal apiece.

Warren Central has defeated its crosstown rival 16 consecutive times since 2011. This was the 12th shutout during that streak.

In the girls’ game, Gloria Hall and Brooke Steed had two goals apiece to lead Warren Central to a 5-1 victory and a sweep of the matinee doubleheader.

Evella Fairley also had a goal for Warren Central (3-3), which led 4-0 at halftime. Jamiyah Gaines scored Vicksburg’s only goal, off an assist from Kennedy Mullins.

The Lady Vikes have now won 11 games in a row against Vicksburg since 2015, and 15 of the last 16 since 2012.

Both Warren County teams will take next week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. Vicksburg returns to action Nov. 28, on the road at McLaurin. Warren Central’s next game is Dec. 1, at home vs. Brandon.

