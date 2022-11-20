Game Plan Published 7:55 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

VHS Ugly Sweater softball

Vicksburg High School’s softball team will play its 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater game on Monday, Nov. 21, at its Softball Swamp field.

The game will feature the current VHS softball team and alumni players in a slow-pitch contest. Registration for alumni will begin at 5 p.m., and the game at 6.

Admission to the game is one new toy or a monetary donation of any amount, which will be given to the Warren County Sheriff Department’s annual toy drive.

For more information, email Vicksburg High softball coach Brian Ellis at bellis@vwsd.org.

Reindeer Run 5K

Registration is now open for the Reindeer Run 5K, a run and race walk scheduled for Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at Catfish Row Art Park.

All proceeds benefit PAWS Rescue, and participants are encouraged to run and walk with their pets. Post-race events include food provided by LD’s Kitchen, Restaurant and Catering, adult beverages, a pet parade and reindeer games for kids.

The registration fee is $30 and is available online at raceroster.com/events/2022/64062/reindeer-run-5k.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will hold its 2023 Spring Showcase on Jan. 22 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus. The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. the morning of the showcase, and the event will run from noon until completion.

The cost is $100 per player, in cash or check only. Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should download registration and waiver forms at sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball to speed up the process.

Players will need to bring their own equipment such as cleats, glove and baseball pants.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke at josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.