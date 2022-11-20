Mississippi baker, former Vicksburg resident, wins big on Food Network show

Published 9:18 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Screenshot from The Vanillian on Facebook.

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night.

Beth Hennington, of Madison, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies.

Hennington is a former Vicksburg resident who previously worked as a marketing representative for The Vicksburg Post.

Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas cookie battle which was taped weeks ago, but aired Sunday night.

The show features five competitors who must bake themed creations on deadline. The show features Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson as judges/hosts.

As winner Hennington earns the title of Christmas Cookie Champion from the Food Network and also take home a $10,000 prize.

