VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: LeeAnn Riggs helps women in crisis pregnancies Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is LeeAnn Riggs, a volunteer at the Center for Pregnancy Choices in Vicksburg. Riggs works as an Engineer/Program Manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Valley Division. She is the point of contact for the Rock Island District and supports them with anything they need at MVD or Headquarters. She and her husband, Scotty, have been married for 19 years and are raising their three boys just outside of Clinton.

How did you start volunteering for the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

I started out making their Mother’s Day luncheon cake and decorated cookies for the Run Baby Run fundraiser. Now, I spend my Monday lunch breaks with them.

How long have you been volunteering at the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

The baking started in May 2021. Last December, I ran into Shannon, the CPC director, at a birthday party and told her I wanted to do more. That’s when Monday lunches started.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering with the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

We just held a Saturday morning “Fall fold” a few weeks ago where we cycled baby clothes in the Baby Boutique over from summer and spring to fall and winter clothes. The volunteers spent the morning at the center and then had lunch together. It was fun having such a productive morning and getting to know all these sweet ladies.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Do it. Whether it’s an hour a week or a full morning, people needing volunteers appreciate any help they can get, and there is always something to keep you busy.

What are some of your volunteer tasks at the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

My tasks include: sorting through donations, organizing maternity clothes and baby clothes, restocking diapers and wipes, making gift baskets for the sweet mamas, answering phones, designing fliers for events, data entry and talking with moms while they’re waiting.

What have you learned from volunteering with the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

I knew the CPC’s main goal was to support parents when faced with unplanned pregnancies. I had no idea all the resources they offered and how long they would support them.

For example, they offer easy access to online parenting classes on all different topics. Once a parent completes the session, they earn Baby Bucks to shop for additional items in the Boutique, and the Boutique has clothes all the way to 5T.

Any additional comments?

If anyone is interested in volunteering, the Christmas closet is open. Donations of new items for Christmas gifts are being collected. I’m sure they would love more donations and help to sort through them.

