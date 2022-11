Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

East Mississippi Community College defensive back Laurence Sullivan, a former Vicksburg High star, was selected to the All-MACCC football second team.

Sullivan ranked as the Lions’ fourth-leading tackler in 2022 with 55. He was also second on the team with four interceptions for a total of 138 return yards, including a 58-yard pick-six and other returns of 51 and 29 yards.

East Mississippi won the MACCC championship.