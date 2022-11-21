City of Vicksburg awards bid for erosion repairs Published 4:46 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Four erosion problems caused by heavy rains in 2020 are closer to repair after action by the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday.

The board at its Monday meeting approved an agreement with Fordice Construction Co. of Vicksburg to repair the erosion problems at James E. Stirgus Street, Crestline Lane, Green Hill Drive and a Culvert on Crestline Lane.

Fordice was the lowest of four companies submitting bids for the projects, bidding $359,418 to repair the problems on Crestline Lane, Green Hill Drive and Sturgis Street, and $23,807 to fix the Crestline Lane Culvert.

Other companies submitting bids were Riverside Construction, Central Asphalt and Maynord Landscaping.

All four projects have qualified for Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency grant funds. The grants are reimbursement grants where the city does the work and sends the bills to FEMA, which reimburses the city 90 percent of all eligible costs.

The city will use a portion of a $4 million loan city officials approved in February to pay for work on the erosion projects in anticipation of receiving the FEMA money.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the work on Stirgus Street will involve saving the street.

“It’s all washing out,” he said, pointing out the slide area goes down a slope to a small development. “It’s going to be a big deal; we’re trying to save the road and the utilities on the road.”

The erosion problems occurred during the heavy rains that hit the Warren County area between January and April 2020.

Crestline, the Crestline culvert, Green Hill Drive and Stirgus Street were four of nine projects involving erosion problems that were submitted to FEMA by the city for emergency grant money.

The other areas included Clover Lane, Farmer Street, Riverfront Park and a culvert near the intersection of Iowa Boulevard and U.S. 61 South near McDonald’s and the City Park project to replace a damaged walking trail and replace fencing.

FEMA did not approve Clover Lane and Farmer Street for emergency funds; city officials later applied for Natural Resource Conservation Service funds and received a $487,354 Natural Resources Conservation grant for the work.

The board in September signed a contract with Central Asphalt to repair the problems at Farmer Street and Clover Lane.