How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players Published 8:00 am Monday, November 21, 2022

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:

• Mississippi State defensive back Alexander Shaw (Warren Central) assisted on one tackle in a 56-7 blowout of East Tennessee State.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught three passes for 34 yards in the win against East Tennessee State.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught six passes for 20 yards in a 27-7 upset win vs. Prairie View A&M.

• Mississippi Valley State linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg High) assisted on two tackles in the win over Prairie View.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had five total tackles, including one-half sack, in a 23-22 loss to Lindsey Wilson College in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had a team-high 12 total tackles in a 59-24 victory over SMU.

• Georgia State defensive back Jeremiah Johnson (South Delta) had two tackles in a 42-40 loss to James Madison.