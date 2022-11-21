How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

Published 8:00 am Monday, November 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mississippi State defensive back Alexander Shaw (20), a former Warren Central star, heads toward the ball against East Tennessee State. Shaw made one tackle in the Bulldogs' 56-7 victory. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:

• Mississippi State defensive back Alexander Shaw (Warren Central) assisted on one tackle in a 56-7 blowout of East Tennessee State.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught three passes for 34 yards in the win against East Tennessee State.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught six passes for 20 yards in a 27-7 upset win vs. Prairie View A&M.

• Mississippi Valley State linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg High) assisted on two tackles in the win over Prairie View.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had five total tackles, including one-half sack, in a 23-22 loss to Lindsey Wilson College in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had a team-high 12 total tackles in a 59-24 victory over SMU.

• Georgia State defensive back Jeremiah Johnson (South Delta) had two tackles in a 42-40 loss to James Madison.

More Sports

Saints pull out of funk by beating Rams

Sports column: Beware of spam links to “free” football livestreams

Who’s Hot

Game Plan

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Are you confident in the results of Mississippi's most recent election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...