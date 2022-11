Pastor Shirley N. Jackson Published 3:06 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Pastor Shirley N. Jackson passed away on November 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Semiko Moody officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.