Who is Vicksburg's most striking pet lookalike? Submit your pet by Nov. 25

Do you and your pet often get mistaken for twins? Are your hairstyle and your dog’s strikingly similar? Now is the time to see if you and your pet are up to fluff: put it up for a popular vote.

The first weekend in December will be a busy one in Vicksburg as Thanksgiving comes to a close and the holiday season officially begins.

Just after the annual Reindeer Run on Saturday, Dec. 3, merchants across Vicksburg will celebrate the “Paws Cause” by launching a day full of pet-friendly activities in historic downtown Vicksburg for friendly pets and their owners to attend and enjoy.

Deemed the “Pawpalooza Pet Festival,” festivities will include raffles, a bacon hunt, a pup crawl, a pet lookalike contest, and more.

To participate in the Pawpalooza Pet Lookalike Contest, email a photo of you and your pet to anna.guizerix@vicksburgpost.com. Please include your name and the name of your pet.

Submissions are due by noon on Nov. 25.

The top 10 submissions will be selected for the contest, and the winner will receive a Paw-tastic prize!