David M. Atlas

Funeral services for David M. Atlas, 79, who died Wednesday, November 16, at the Claiborne County Hospital, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, at Beechland M.B. Church with Rev. Frank McGriggs officiating. Burial will be in the Atlas Family Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson, in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the Church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.