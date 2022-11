Leola S. Bailey Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Mrs. Leola S. Bailey passed away on November 17, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi at the age of 81. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at noon at Greater Mt Olive MB Church in Jackson, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Willis and Son’s Funeral Home in Jackson, Mississippi. Family Hour will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Willis and Son’s.