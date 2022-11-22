Old Post Files Nov. 18, 1922-2022 Published 11:53 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

The Rotary Club holds its annual Ladies Night affair at the B.B. Club. • Mrs. R.B. Peter is on a journey to Bombay, India. • Cottages in Cedar Grove are destroyed by fire. • B.T. Zoellinger will begin work on the Harrison Street concrete bridge. • The river terminal in Vicksburg is nearing completion.

90 years ago: 1932

Henry Marx is re-elected president of the Merchants Credit Association. • Martha Frank accepts a position as bookkeeper with W.T. Fairley. • “Washington Merry-Go-Round” is showing at the Saenger Theater.

80 years ago: 1942

Mr. and Mrs. John Herman leave for their home in Panama after visiting here. • Capt. George Prince dies.

70 years ago: 1952

Services are held for C.B. Allen, Port Gibson resident. • Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Wilson announce the birth of a son on Nov. 20. • Henry F. Ditto receives his discharge from the Marine Corps and is now at home. • Dr. and Mrs. A.J. Messina announce the birth of a son on Nov. 24.

60 years ago: 1962

Carl Foster Jr. is presented in a voice recital at Millsaps College. • Mr. and Mrs. B.R. King announce the birth of a son, Billy Jr., on Nov. 14. • Joe Versen of Cooper High School is named football scoring champ for 1962 in Warren County. • Elvis Presley stars in “Kid Galahad” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Norwood Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Sharon, on Nov. 16.

50 years ago: 1972

Demolition of the old Park Hotel begins. • James Edward Dement is home from Germany after spending four years with the U.S. Army. • Kimberly Lane Thomas, 3-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Thomas, dies at Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. • “Trinity Is Still My Name” is showing at Battlefield Cinema I.

40 years ago: 1982

Service awards for licensed practical nurses at Mercy Hospital include Mildred Hall with 10 years of service and Patricia Clay, Rachel Young and Thelma Buchanan with five year each. • Harrison Sutherland III is one.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg High School students load boxes to be delivered to the needy for Thanksgiving. • Repairs on I-20 from the Mississippi River to Bovina should start soon. • Jennifer Lynn Carnes of Vicksburg is one of 37 students chosen to be included in the 1993 edition of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

20 years ago: 2002

Nathaniel Ashley celebrates his first birthday. • United Way of West Central Mississippi raises a record $1.66 million in its 2003 campaign. • Johnny Price receives 80 percent of the vote in a runoff election for Warren County Court judge.

10 years ago: 2012

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Crafton Beck, performs at the Church of Holy Trinity, Episcopal, during the Four Seasons of the Arts Candlelight Concert. • Pleasant Green Baptist Church youth group is being taught the lesson of giving by preparing meals for the residents of the center on Bowman Street. This is the third year the youth group has prepared and served the meals.