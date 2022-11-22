Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High’s Ugly Sweater Softball Game
Published 9:11 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Toni Carter wears her helmet over her eyes while batting during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. It was one of many physical challenges players had to perform during the game. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High softball players and coaches, as well as Warren County sheriff Martin Pace, pose for a photo after the school's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. The game raised money and toy donations for the Warren County Sheriff's Office annual toy drive, which provides toys and assistance to the children of county inmates and children in need throughout the year. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jordan Powell holds her bat upside down while batting during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. It was one of many physical challenges players had to perform during the game. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
John Van Norman, left, and Chandler Upton hold hands while running toward first base during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. The duo ran together as one of many physical challenges players had to perform during the game. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Cayden Wells throws the ball back to the pitcher during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High softball coach Brian Ellis walks toward home plate during the school's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lili Kistler runs toward home plate to score a run during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High softball players, from left, Anzley Keen, Amari Johnson, Charli Van Norman and Makynzie Dunmore pose for a photo during the school's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Avery Van Norman stands at home plate during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Taylor Howard bats during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Makynzie Dunmore, left, and Lexi Kistler lead the crowd in singing "Jingle Bells" during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lexi Kistler throws a pitch during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Raelyn Parson bats during Vicksburg High's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High softball players, from left, Amari Johnson, Avery Van Norman, Makynzie Dunmore, Charli Van Norman, Anzley Keen and Taylor Howard pose for a photo during the school's Ugly Sweater Softball Game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High’s softball team held its annual Ugly Sweater Game Monday at its Softball Swamp field.
The slow-pitch game featured VHS players wearing their ugliest Christmas sweaters and sweatshirts, and having to perform various physical challenges — such as hopping to the bases, batting blind, or singing Christmas carols — during the action.
Proceeds from the game benefited the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s annual toy drive. The toy drive partners with the Beyond Walls Ministry to help provide the children of inmates at the Warren County Jail, as well as children of crime victims with Christmas presents when they might not otherwise have them.
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
