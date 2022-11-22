Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High’s Ugly Sweater Softball Game

Published 9:11 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Vicksburg High’s softball team held its annual Ugly Sweater Game Monday at its Softball Swamp field.

The slow-pitch game featured VHS players wearing their ugliest Christmas sweaters and sweatshirts, and having to perform various physical challenges ­— such as hopping to the bases, batting blind, or singing Christmas carols — during the action.

Proceeds from the game benefited the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s annual toy drive. The toy drive partners with the Beyond Walls Ministry to help provide the children of inmates at the Warren County Jail, as well as children of crime victims with Christmas presents when they might not otherwise have them.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author

