Rodell Butler Jr. Published 9:18 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Funeral services for Rodell Butler Jr., 67, who died Wednesday, November 16, at River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg, Ms, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 26, at Greater St. Mark M.B. Church with Rev. James Jones officiating. Burial will be in McCay Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson, in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; a mask must be worn and will not be provided. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.