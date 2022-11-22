Shakelia Dejonae Ellis Published 9:13 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Funeral services for Shakelia Dejonae Ellis, 26, who died Saturday, November 19, from injuries received in an automobile accident will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 26, at First Baptist Church in Hermanville with Minister Willie Nettles officiating. Burial will be in the Hermanville Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson, in charge of the arrangements. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.