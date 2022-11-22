Shakelia Dejonae Ellis

Published 9:13 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Shakelia Dejonae Ellis, 26,  who died Saturday, November 19, from injuries received in an automobile accident will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 26,  at First Baptist Church in Hermanville with Minister Willie Nettles officiating. Burial will be in the Hermanville Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson, in charge of the arrangements. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided.  For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

 

More Obits

Leola S. Bailey

Walterine Langford

David M. Atlas

Rodell Butler Jr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Is Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for Auburn?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...