Danny L. Clark Published 9:41 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Funeral services for Danny L. Clark, 58, who died Monday, November 21, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, Miss., will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, November 27, at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson, in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the Church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; a mask must be worn and will not be provided. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.