Old Post Files Nov. 23, 1922-2022 Published 10:01 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Guy Wilkins and Ella Powell will marry on the 30th. • L.A. Forbes dies. • Lucy Griffin and R.A. Westbrook are married. • Mr. and Mrs. Powell Smith announce the marriage of their daughter, Katherine Virginia, to Noel Simpson.

90 years ago: 1932

Julia Bolls returns from Oxford, where she spend the Thanksgiving holiday. • Mrs. Toby Harris and son return from Baton Rouge. • Noah Brown and Lavell Davis are married.

80 years ago: 1942

George Anderson, now in the Army Air Corps, is promoted to the rank of first lieutenant. • The Jackson Tigers beat Carr Central 18-6. • O.A. Hoxie is sworn in by the Army Air Force. Mrs. Ada Moore Evans, former resident, dies in Port Gibson.

70 years ago: 1952

Mrs. Gussie Hill, Lake Providence resident, dies. • Dr. and Mrs. Ludwell Pierce and family are visiting here with relatives for the holidays. • Mr. and Mrs. Jack Vandevender announce the birth of a son, Mark, on Nov. 25. • Natchez defeats the Vicksburg Greenies, 54-0, here at City Park. • Bud Abbott and Lou Costello star in “Lost in Alaska” at the Vicksburg Drive-In Theater.

60 years ago: 1962

Leslie Newton of Cooper High School is named UPI’s “Lineman of the Year.” • Troy Donahue stars in “Parrish” at the Joy Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. Jodie Brooks announce the birth of a son, Timothy, on Nov. 27. • Joan Crawford and Bette Davis star in “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane” at the Strand Theater. • W.H. Hopkins dies.

50 years ago: 1972

Mrs. Earl Bazinsky leaves for Los Angeles to be with her sister, Mrs. Arthur Kohn, whose husband is very ill. • Mr. and Mrs. John Engstrom of Endwell, N.Y., are the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Engstrom. • Chief of Police Marion Brown undergoes gallbladder surgery at Mercy Hospital. • The house occupied by the Hogan family in Oak Ridge is destroyed by fire. • Mrs. Ophie Harris Slater, 89, dies at Mercy Hospital.

40 years ago: 1982

Linda Bishop is initiated into Pi Beta Phi sorority and Lisa Hargett into Phi Mu sorority at the University of Southern Mississippi. • Staff Sgt. Douglas L. MacArthur has arrived for duty in South Korea. • Margaret Hicks, Cris Hayes, Nancy “Blue” Andrews and Camille Thomas are featured in the Food Section, preparing for the Sugar Plum Bake Sale.

30 years ago: 1992

Gavin Whiteside, L.J. Drake, Bill Bagley and Eric Powell all receive Eagle Scout pins showing that they have achieved the highest rank a scout can obtain. • The United Way of West Central Mississippi celebrates reaching its second consecutive million-dollar goal with a victory party at the Holiday Inn. • Brittany Ashlan Boolos celebrates her first birthday.

20 years ago: 2002

Darlene Neptune presents a drama on the life of hymnist Fannie Crosby at Trinity Baptist Church. • Smoke damage is reported at a home on Martin Luther Kings Jr. Boulevard after a skillet is left on the stove. • Rolando L. Lott Jr. is named shift manager at International Paper of Vicksburg.

10 years ago: 2012

Warren Central sophomore, Mario Doyle, forward scored 21 points in a 69-45 win over Crystal Springs. • Manager Kimberly McGaheran checks out customers at Goody’s department store at the Vicksburg Mall late Thursday night after the Black Friday sale kicked off.