Ruth T. Younger-Nixon Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Ruth T. Younger-Nixon, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Friday, November 18 following a brief illness. She was 87. Mrs. Nixon was a retired nurse assistant having worked for the Warren County Health Department in the family planning department. She was a member of the Greater Mt. Lebanon M. B. Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Younger Sr. and Marie Younger; her son, Charles W. Tillman; her brothers, Sam Younger Jr., Sterling Younger, Ledell Younger, James Younger, and Robert Younger, Also Roscoe Younger, Philandis Younger, Felix Younger, and Hoover Younger.; and her grandson, Anderson White, III. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ruth Galtney and Cora Galtney-White both of Vicksburg; her brother, Eli Younger of Bolton, MS; her sisters, Fannie Chase of Jackson, MS, Mariah Lane of Bolton, MS, Mary Hargrove of Jackson, MS, Manenvia Williams and Katina Younger of Bolton; her stepmother, Charlie Mae Younger of Bolton; her sister in laws, Ora T. Green of Los Angeles, CA, Ora T. Younger of Jackson, MS, Ruby Younger of Las Vegas, NV, and Winnie Faye Nixon of Crystal Springs, MS; five grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren. Funeral services are to be held on Sunday, November 27 in the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. with the Reverend John Henry Williams officiating; interment shall follow in the Green Lawn Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. facial coverings are required inside the building.